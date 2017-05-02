Dangerous driving

23-year-old accused of causing police officers’ death

A 23-year-old man is out on $15,000 bail after appearing in a Bridgetown court Tuesday charged with causing the death of 49-year-old Station Sergeant Clifford Bridgeman by dangerous driving.

Tre Shaquile Murray of Spring Hall, St Lucy, who appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, is also accused of driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road.

The charges stem from a five-vehicle smash-up on Carrington Road, at its junction with Edgecumbe Hill, St Philip on March 26.

Murray, who was represented by attorneys Sian Lange and Shamar Bovell, was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

Prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid did not object to bail for the accused, but urged the court to apply some conditions to his release.

The magistrate agreed and ordered Murray to surrender all his travel documents to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court by tomorrow.

Murray, who secured his bail with one surety, is scheduled to appear in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on May 17.

Bridgeman, of #4B, Church Village, St Philip, was the front seat passenger in a police vehicle driven by his colleague Acting Station Sergeant Orville Lovell when he met his death.

According to reports, the police vehicle was stationary when Murray attempted to overtake a number of vehicles along the road, striking four cars in the process, including the police vehicle.

The late police officer had to be freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Fire Department using the Jaws of Life, but died at the scene.

Three other people, including Murray, were also hurt in the smash-up. However, their injuries were not life threatening.