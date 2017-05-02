Azhar, Misbah frustrate Windies

Azhar, unbeaten on 81 overnight, added a mere 13 runs to be not out on 94 while Misbah, on seven at the start, reached 40.

At lunch at Kensington Oval, the visitors had crawled to 226 for three – still 86 runs behind in reply to West Indies’ first innings of 312.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies suffered frustration in the first session, going wicket-less as opener Azhar Ali and captain Misbah-ul-Haq produced an attritional effort to keep Pakistan in front on the third day of the second Test here Tuesday.

All told, Pakistan gathered just 54 runs in 26 overs after resuming the day on 172 for three, as they blunted the Windies attack and set the stage for a potentially large total.

West Indies took the new ball after 81 overs but even then conjured up a few alarms for the visitors. In fact, Misbah used the opportunity to up his scoring, flicking fast bowler Shannon Gabriel to the ropes at fine leg before slapping the same bowler to the point bowler a few overs later.

In perhaps his only shot in anger for the entire session, Azhar squeezed pacer Alzarri Joseph to the third man boundary to record his only four of the morning.

Azhar has faced 257 deliveries in nearly 7-1/4 hours at the crease and struck eight fours while Misbah has counted five fours in an innings spanning 121 balls and nearly 2-3/4 hours.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who sent down just four overs in the morning session, has taken two for 57

CMC