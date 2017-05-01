Windies fold quickly after Chase, Holder failed to add

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies were dismissed for 312 in their first innings, 65 minutes before lunch on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan here Monday.

Resuming on 286 for six, the Caribbean side lost their last four wickets for 26 runs with seamer Mohammad Abbas picking up two of the wickets to fall to finish with a best of four of 56.

His new ball partner Mohammad Amir finished with three for 65 while leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed two for 83.

Neither overnight batsman, century-maker Roston Chase nor captain Jason Holder, managed to add to their overnight score.

Holder, on 58 at the start, fell to the day’s third delivery when he edged one from Abbas to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed and Chase followed in the next over when he edged Amir low to Younis Khan at second slip.

The tailed folded quickly with Devendra Bishoo (14) and Alzarri Joseph (8) providing little resistance.