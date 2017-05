West Indies (312) vs Pakistan 172-3 – 2nd day, 2nd Test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Pakistan, replying to West Indies’ first innings of 312, were 172 for three at the close on the second day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Monday.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 312 (Roston Chase 131, Jason Holder 58, Kieran Powell 38, Shane Dowrich 29; Mohammad Abbas 4-56, Mohammad Amir 3-65, Yasir Shah 2-83)

PAKISTAN 172 for three (Azhar Ali 81 not out, Ahmed Shezad 70; Devendra Bishoo 2-53)