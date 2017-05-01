UPDATE: Road fatality at Barbarees Hill

Barbados’ latest road fatality has been identified as 43-year-old Toni Barrow of Paradise Road, Spooners Hill, St Michael.

Barrow was riding a motorcycle along Barbarees Hill, St Michael this morning, when the crash occurred. She died on the spot.

Details are still sketchy and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Black Rock Police Station or the nearest police station as soon as possible.

Barrow’s death brings to 15 the number of road fatalities so far this year, five more than the total number for all of 2016.