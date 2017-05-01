Unions make productivity pledge

Local trade unions today signed a productivity pledge in recognition of 2017 as the year of productivity.

The leaders of the Barbados Workers Union, the National Union of Public Workers, the Barbados Union of Teachers, the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union, the umbrella Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, and the Barbados Nurses Association, signed the document during the annual May Day rally at Browne’s Beach, in collaboration with the National Productivity Council.

The theme of this year’s May Day celebrations was A productive people, a productive nation.

The unions have collectively pledged “to participate in the recovery and the growth efforts of Barbados by assisting in the implementation of productivity and development programmes, and by collaborating with Government and all Social Partners in productivity-related activities”.

They have also committed “to inspiring [their] constituents towards continuous improvement every day and in everything they do,” according to Deputy General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union Orlando Gabby Scott.

Executive Director of the National Productivity Council John Pilgrim told the workers gathered that the success of the push towards increased productivity was up to the individual employees.

“As labourers, whether management or employees, we need to recognize the crucial role we play in contributing to the productivity of our nation. Whatever we do, or even more importantly, what we fail to do, weighs heavily in the balance as either contributing to or distracting from productivity.

“Let us ask ourselves some meaningful questions, those that help us practise the most productive behaviours. In this way we can all be champions of productivity,” Pilgrim said.

He also challenged the workers present to think of how they could help their individual organizations, communities, and by extension the country, to be more productive.