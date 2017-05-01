Three No-ball errors cost Windies as Pakistan flourish

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies proved their own worst enemies as their indiscipline allowed Pakistan’s openers to survive the post-lunch session on the second day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Monday.

At tea, Pakistan were cruising at 106 without loss, now just 206 runs behind the West Indies first innings total of 312.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 54 – his 26th Test half-century – while his partner Ahmed Shezad rode his luck to be unbeaten on 40.

On 36 without loss at lunch, Pakistan benefitted thanks to the generosity of the Windies bowlers as Shezad was twice dismissed off no-balls.

On 21, the right-hander was adjudged lbw to fast bowler Shannon Gabriel an hour after lunch only for replays to show the Trinidadian had over-stepped.

And fortune continued to shine on Shezad when he had scored 32, when he charged off-spinner Roston Chase 10 minutes before tea, missed and was stumped by Shane Dowrich.

Again, replays revealed an illegal delivery.

Shezad had also been let off before lunch when he was dropped by Vishal Singh at mid-on off Gabriel on three with the score on five.