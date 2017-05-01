Show stopper

Didn’t disappoint! Rihanna stunned at the 2017 Met Gala, where the singer and red carpet mainstay sashayed in a show-stopping outfit that instantly became the talk of social media.

This year’s Met Gala theme was an ode to Commes des Garcons founder Rei Kawakubo, with many of the celebrities in attendance wearing garments both crafted and inspired by the longtime designer whose being honored by the Costume Institute.

Rihanna opted for an offbeat gown designed by Kawakubo herself, a billowing, formless marvel seemingly constructed out of floral patterns. The singer finished out the look with a pair of heels that laced up the length of her legs.

Other celebrities in attendance for this year’s Met Gala include Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain, Katy Perry (who wore a dress by a controversial designer), Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and many more. (Rolling Stone)