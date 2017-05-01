Spectacular Reggae on the Hill

The highly anticipated and ever popular Reggae on the Hill was quite a spectacular show, or in the words of the younger people, ‘it was lit’.

Reggae on the Hill brought the Digicel Barbados Reggae Festival to a grand climax last night at the historic Farley Hill National Park.

Organizers were expecting just over 20,000 patrons for the final show, which continues to be the most popular of its three festival offerings. And even though the final tally is not yet complete, it is expected that their goal was met.

While FAS Promotions must be commended for picking the perfect blend of artistes, it was clear that Popcaan was the man most people came to see.

When the Unruly Boss was announced, the crowd went wild, and screams erupted from all corners of the hill for about two minutes before he actually appeared on stage to start his performance.

He sang hit after hit after hit and the crowd sang right along with him.

Included in his set were, Nah Idle, Addicted, Fall In Love, Where We Come From, Everything Nice and Unruly Prayer, among his many popular hits.

As usual, the Jamaican artiste expressed his love for Barbados and his countless fans who always make him feel right at home.

His hour-long set was truly hyped up from start to finish and left the crowd wanting more.

Two stalwarts in the reggae industry followed – Coco Tea and the fireman Capleton.

Coco Tea sang hits like Hurry Up and Come, She Loves Me Now and Rastaman.

Capleton, decked in a red suit, brought the show to a close. His set included songs like That Day Will Come, Jah Jah City, Fire and Some Day.

They were both a joy to watch on stage and the crowd loved them.

Earlier in the evening, Bugle and Spragga Benz also lit up the stage. They had the hill jamming and singing along.

Jahmiel was also well received, especially for his hit song Do You Remember Me.

The earlier performers, The BCC Ensemble, Triple X, Amber Orano, Super Frost, Buggy Nkante and the Fully Loaded Band and Sanchez, did an excellent job in setting the pace, adding to the overall success of the show.

One of FAS Promotions directors Freddie Hill told Barbados TODAY he was pleased with how Sunday’s show went.

“For today everything has been clean, everything is going good. We had three main events. The first event was Reggae on the Beach. It was a low attendance [but] the performances were great,” said Hill.

He added: “Vintage was a great turnout again but we had some technical difficulties with the sound, something that was beyond the promoters’ control, but at least we produced and we thank the Almighty for a day like today, Reggae on the Hill has been a blast. All the performers have performed magnificently and we have to say thanks to the patrons for coming out and supporting FAS Entertainment throughout the years,” he said, adding that the aim was to continuously improve the show and that patrons should expect something “bigger and better” in coming years.

Please see Wednesday’s Edition of Bajan Vibes for a full review of the Digicel Barbados Reggae Festival.