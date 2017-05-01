No success for Windies as Pakistan make solid start

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Pakistan were making a solid reply at lunch after making light work of the West Indies lower order on the second day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Monday.

At the break, the visitors were 36 without loss with both Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shezad unbeaten on 16.

West Indies came closest to a breakthrough when Vishal Singh at mid-on failed to hold a low chance off Shezad in the third over with the score on five.

Earlier, West Indies lost their last four wickets for 26 runs after resuming the day on 286 for six, with seamer Mohammad Abbas picking up two of the wickets to fall to finish with a best of four of 56.

His new ball partner Mohammad Amir ended with three for 65 while leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed two for 83.

Neither overnight batsman, century-maker Roston Chase nor captain Jason Holder, managed to add to their overnight score.

Holder, on 58 at the start, fell to the day’s third delivery when he edged one from Abbas to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed and Chase, on 131, followed in the next over when he edged Amir low to Younis Khan at second slip.