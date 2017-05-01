Hundreds take part in Labour Day parade

Hundreds of workers from the public and private sector turned out on Monday for the annual May Day parade.

They were joined by various youth organizations, including the Barbados Cadet Corps, the Barbados Youth Service and the Brownies and Girl Guides for the march which began at the Garrison Savannah.

The procession made a brief stop on Culloden Road for the laying of wreaths at the statue of National Hero, the late trade unionist, Sir Frank Walcott, before proceeding to Browne’s Beach where activities culminated with addresses from trade union leaders.