DLP dishes verbal onslaught on the media
Local media houses again came under fire from the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) as the 62-year-old political organization held its third FACTS conference at the Belfield Community Centre in Black Rock last evening.
Two of the three main speakers delivered a verbal onslaught on the media – an issue that attracted the loudest and most sustained applause from the party faithful.
At least one male supporter was heard heckling a journalist, but Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development, Donville Inniss, who started the verbal attacks, quickly rebuked the supporter before continuing his own tirade.
“You are not doing your country that you born in any favours at all. I don’t care if you don’t like Donville Inniss. I don’t care if you don’t like Freundel Stuart. I don’t care if you don’t like the Democratic Labour Party . . . I say to you as journalists, you have a duty to act more responsibly,” Inniss said while trying to shout above the boisterous cheers from supporters.
“What happens in Barbados . . . is that you got individuals who write articles for media houses in Barbados [who] do not check the facts,” he added.
He lambasted reporters for “regurgitating what other people are saying and run wid it” without verifying the authenticity of the organizations.
Stating that he did not care if people said he was fat or ugly, the outspoken Cabinet Minister went on . . . “but leh me tell wunna something, you all are Barbadians and your country must come first and foremost . . .”
“ . . . you got individual organizations who the media in Barbados never check their credentials, but yuh know, once it comes out of the United States of America, yuh believe it is gospel,” he added.
Inniss complained that media houses then get “a few individuals who really don’t give a darn” about Barbados or the Government, who believe the best thing they could achieve is to see the back of the DLP, giving “I told you so” reactions.
The Government Minister said anything that is negative about Barbados coming from overseas is “plastered all over the front page,” while the positive news is relegated next to the court pages or obituaries. He said factual stories from reputable agencies do not make the front pages of local newspapers.
Stinging comments on the media also flowed from the lips of Parliamentary Representative for St Michael West Central James Paul while Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy was more concerned about “the misinformation” being spread by the Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP).
When he took to the podium, Paul said he agreed with Inniss’ comments about the local media.
“We lack the press of the past. Gladstone Holder, a true Barbadian statesman in this country. He was no friend or foe to any party, but he had a philosophy which he did not allow any particular political party to undermine or compromise . . . he had a philosophy . . . it was not based on he say, or they say,” said Paul.
He contended that no Prime Minister could call him in any office and cause him to compromise his philosophy, which was focused on research.
“What we have today is our Facebook freaks,” who were only confusing the minds of the people, Paul added.
Sealy, while not specifically taking on the media, appeared to have directed his condemnation at the Opposition’s “misinformation and fake news,” that is being spread to the public.
These are the words coming out of the mouths of parliamentary representatives? Seriously? Sounds like couple people down in the market gossiping….well, well….
The only facts the DLP have to prove is how they have the citizens of BIM suffering. High Taxation, High Cost Living.
Donville Inniss reminds me of Donald Trump,when he can run to the media for his photo ops and press releases it all fine and dandy and we all know he always in the press,but when it is not going in his favor he lambaste the press,he ain’t no different to who he criticizing because he is always in the press crying down his own party.
Who was it that stood up in Parliament and told the world that blood will flow on the streets of Barbados next election?
Who stood up in Parliament and told the world that threatening signs are being posted on their property and they have no choice but to defend themselves and their family?
Who stood up in Parliament, being televised worldwide, and tried to incite the country against a 13yr old Barbadian Muslim boy who spoke at a mass rally?
Who stood in Parliament and insulted that same 13 yr old Muslim boy and all Barbadian children by saying they should be picking up bottles instead of participating in social/political conversations?
Who stood up in Parliament and condemned, with heavy insults, women who have no children as being a waste to the nation?
The facts are that in one Parliamentary sitting, which was televised internationally, the Government painted Barbados as a country of fear, hate, and a place where political violence and intolerance is rampant.
More recent the same government is branding citizens, who challenge them in the law courts, as Enemies of The State.
The government is acting more and more like a ‘grafted’ White House and North Korea.
