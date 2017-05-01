Barbados also monitoring Kick ‘em Jenny activity

Disaster emergency officials here are currently monitoring increased activity, recorded since Saturday, at the Kick ‘em Jenny underwater volcano near Grenada.

Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, gave the assurance that her department is closely assessing the activity and updates would be issued as necessary.

“We are monitoring the situation, which has been brought to our attention by the Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies in Trinidad,” Hinds said.

In the interim, she reminded the public that any official advisories on the volcano, if necessary, would be issued through the DEM and or the Barbados Government Information Service.

The National Disaster Management Agency in Grenada is presently collaborating with the Seismic Research Centre to monitor the underwater volcano, which has shown increasing signs of activity since Saturday.

The alert level for the volcano is presently yellow, which means it is restless. However, there are no tsunami watches or warnings in effect for the Caribbean.

The Kick ‘em Jenny volcano was last active in 2015.