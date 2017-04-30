West Indies won toss, batting vs Pakistan – 1st day, 2nd Test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan on the opening day of the second Test at Sabina Park here Sunday.

West Indies are playing an unchanged XI from the opening Test in Kingston while Pakistan have made one change, bringing in leg-spinner Shadab Khan for his debut at the expense of seamer Wahab Riaz.

The Windies lost the opening Test by seven wickets.

TEAMS:

WEST INDIES – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Vishal Singh, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

PAKISTAN – Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed†, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas.

UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Bruce Oxenford; TV – Richard Illingworth.