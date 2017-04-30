West Indies 286-6 vs Pakistan – 1st day, 2nd Test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies, opting to bat first against Pakistan, reached 286 for six at the close on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Sunday.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 286 for six (Roston Chase 131 not out, Jason Holder 58 not out, Kieran Powell 38, Shane Dowrich 29; Mohammad Abbas 2-47, Mohammad Amir 2-52) vs PAKISTAN.

  1. Shawn Walrond
    Shawn Walrond April 30, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    ,excellent

  2. Peter April 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Great fight back but I still think the selectors got baited by Pakistan. Hetmyer and Singh should not be there. Blackwood, Jason Mohamed and Leveridge should be on board and if you ask me Shai Hope can only bat at national level. He has failed badly on the WI International side. Bajans Not gon like dat but dah is de troof. Check de records fuh wunna self.

  3. Michael Walcott
    Michael Walcott April 30, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Well done Chase/Holder! Must carry on and bat until tea tomorrow and make at lease 400 runs.

  4. Winston August
    Winston August April 30, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Well played

  5. harry turnover April 30, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    …and you should check the records of Leverage and Mohammed for yourself too and if Blackwood and Mohammed were to fail too,then you would drop them too,right ??

