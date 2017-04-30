West Indies 286-6 vs Pakistan – 1st day, 2nd Test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies, opting to bat first against Pakistan, reached 286 for six at the close on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Sunday.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 286 for six (Roston Chase 131 not out, Jason Holder 58 not out, Kieran Powell 38, Shane Dowrich 29; Mohammad Abbas 2-47, Mohammad Amir 2-52) vs PAKISTAN.