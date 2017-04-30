West Indies 286-6 vs Pakistan – 1st day, 2nd Test
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies, opting to bat first against Pakistan, reached 286 for six at the close on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Sunday.
Scores:
WEST INDIES 286 for six (Roston Chase 131 not out, Jason Holder 58 not out, Kieran Powell 38, Shane Dowrich 29; Mohammad Abbas 2-47, Mohammad Amir 2-52) vs PAKISTAN.
Great fight back but I still think the selectors got baited by Pakistan. Hetmyer and Singh should not be there. Blackwood, Jason Mohamed and Leveridge should be on board and if you ask me Shai Hope can only bat at national level. He has failed badly on the WI International side. Bajans Not gon like dat but dah is de troof. Check de records fuh wunna self.
Well done Chase/Holder! Must carry on and bat until tea tomorrow and make at lease 400 runs.
Well played
…and you should check the records of Leverage and Mohammed for yourself too and if Blackwood and Mohammed were to fail too,then you would drop them too,right ??