T&T beat Barbados by 21 runs

Added by Barbados Today on April 30, 2017.
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago defeated Barbados by 21 runs in the Women’s Regional Super50 final at the Arnos Vale Stadium here Sunday.

Scores:

T&T 164 all out off 46 overs (Felicia Walters 53, Reniece Boyce 29, Rachael Vincent 20; Keila Elliot 4-47, Deandra Dottin 3-31)

BARBADOS 143 all out off 45.5 overs (Deandra Dottin 32, Kyshona Knight 32, Charlene Taitt 24, Shamilia Connell 20; Felicia Walters 3-25, Karishma Ramharack 2-10)

One Response to T&T beat Barbados by 21 runs

  1. Marillyn A Haynes
    Marillyn A Haynes April 30, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Better luck next time Barbados.You win some an you lose some

