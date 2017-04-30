Powell, Chase fight back after top order slump

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies were fighting back following another poor start as Pakistan made early inroads on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Sunday.

At lunch, the Caribbean side were 72 for three with opener Kieran Powell unbeaten on 29 and partnered by Roston Chase on 23.

The pair have so far added 35 in an unbroken fourth wicket stand which pulled West Indies around from a precarious position of 37 for three, 45 minutes before lunch.

Choosing to bat first, the Windies lost Kraigg Brathwaite in the morning’s fifth over for nine, edging one from left-arm seamer Mohammed Amir behind, with the score on 12.

Four balls later in the following over with a single run added, left-hander Shimron Hetmyer (1) slashed at a wide ball from seamer Mohammad Abbas was taken high at third slip by Azhar Ali.

Shai Hope batted nearly an hour for his five before edging a defensive prod to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, as West Indies’ top order once again collapsed.

However, the left-handed Powell stood firm, and has so far shown composure in an innings that has lasted 70 balls and included three fours.

Chase, meanwhile, has counted four boundaries in a positive 40-ball knock.