Jamaica gets new police commissioner

A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed in Jamaica. He is George Quallo.

Speaking at his installation as the island’s 29th Commissioner of Police on Friday, Quallo pledged to develop culture of proactive policing within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The new Commissioner also said that central to the JCF’s focus on arresting crime and violence is the need for the organization’s intelligence capabilities to reflect the current demands.

Simultaneously, he said, the JCF’s analytical tools have to be upgraded to produce relevant and reliable information.

“I commit to ensuring that greater attention and resources are focused on the expansion and improvement of our intelligence machinery. I firmly believe that with better and more calculated intelligence, the quest for preventing crime will be enriched and will find expression in more coordinated and successful responses.”

The Commissioner assured members of the force that he would also be placing significant focus on safeguarding their welfare in order to make it easier for them to carry out the tasks they were trained for “and that is to serve and to protect all of us”.

Quallo said his stewardship would also be characterized by a “valiant” fight against corruption in the JCF.