Hundreds flock to Reggae on the Hill

Hundreds of reggae lovers have descended on Farley Hill National Park as the 2017 Reggae Festival culminates with the popular Reggae on the Hill show.

Fans have been strolling in with coolers, picnic chairs, blankets and umbrellas in hand, ready to party.

The BCC Ensemble, Triple X, Amber Orano and Super Frost have already performed and did well to keep the growing crowd thoroughly entertained.

Buggy Nkante and the Fully Loaded Band are currently onstage doing well to hype up the ground.

The first Jamaican act, Sanchez, is expected to grace the stage at 4:15 p.m. followed by Bugle, Jahmiel, Spragga Benz, Popcaan, Coco Tea and Capleton.