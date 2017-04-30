First Baptist Church lives up to its name

The First Baptist Church, Constitution Road, St Michael, lived up to its name last night when it undertook a live recording of original gospel music. It was a historic event as this was the first time something of this magnitude was done by a local assembly.

Pastor Paul Leacock said all of the songs were written by members of the First Baptist Church Chorale.

“The time has come for Christians to sing in their own voice, in their own culture,” he said, noting that members of the church had been pushing to create music that is 100 per cent original.

They did not disappoint as they sang Fill This Place, Worship The King, All Glory Belongs To You, In My Praise, just to name a few of the original songs.

Hundreds of worshippers and gospel music lovers filled the church to be part of the experience which also included the ministry of Keann Walters and Wesley Morris.

Keann WaltersKeann Walters sang her internationally acclaimed song I am Amazed while the 20-year-old violinist, Wesley Morris, thrilled the audience with his skilful precision as well as his harmonic renditions.

Pastor Leacock said plans are in the works for the First Baptist Church Chorale to tour the United States to sing and minister the love of Jesus Christ. (LG)