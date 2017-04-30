Church helps students prepare for 11-plus exam

Approximately 30 students from some of the island’s primary schools have been presented with stationary and other supplies for Tuesday’s 11-plus examination.

The gifts were presented yesterday by representatives of the Workman’s Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Organizer Cheridan Chase said that the event, under the theme Ignite Your Passion, Transform Your World is now in its tenth year and was started because they recognized that some parents could not afford to purchase the stationery needed for their children to complete the examination.

Pastor Winston Cooke reminded the students that, just like Joseph in the bible, they can transform the world, while St George South Member of Parliament Dwight Sutherland, who was also present, pointed to the important role of the church in shaping and moulding young lives. (LG)