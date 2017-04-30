Chase half-century keeps Windies afloat

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Roston Chase stroked his third straight Test half-century but West Indies continued to struggle in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan here Sunday.

The right-hander was unbeaten on a fluent 70, an innings which pushed the Caribbean side up to 166 for six at tea at Kensington Oval.

He put on 65 for the fourth wicket with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich who made 29 before becoming one of three wickets to perish in the session.

New-ball seamers Mohammad Amir (2-26) and Mohammad Abbas (2-30) have taken two wickets apiece.

Unbeaten on 23 at lunch, Chase brought up his third Test half-century, 40 minutes after the resumption when he pulled a short one from leg-spinner Yasir Shah to the ropes at mid-wicket.

All told, he has faced 110 deliveries in just under 2-3/4 hours and struck 11 fours.

Opener Kieran Powell, unbeaten on 29 at lunch, added nine before falling lbw to Amir on review while Vishal Singh’s poor form continued when he edged Abbas low to Younis Khan at second slip for three.

Dowrich perished 14 minutes before tea when he edged a leg break from debutant Shadab Khan to Younis at slip.