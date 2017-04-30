Bajans advised to pull their weight

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has forewarned Barbadians to prepare to carry ‘more of the weight’ for their livelihood as they move into the next 50 years of this country’s independence.

Stuart said Barbadians have come of age economically and can now be weaned off the multiple social services provided by various governments since independence.

The Prime Minister was speaking last night at the Democratic Labour Party George Street headquarters where the party continued its 62nd anniversary celebrations with an awards ceremony for outstanding young people of Christ Church.

“The first 50 years of independence were years of entitlement,” he said, and added, “but the next 50 years of independence cannot again be years of entitlement because we have now built a middle class in Barbados.

“We have now educated people in Barbados to the extent that more people than ever in this country’s history can take hold of their life chances and move in the direction in which they want to go.”

Asserting that “the doors of opportunity have been thrown open” to Barbadians, he spoke of young people with dreams and aspirations because “you now live in a country in which you dare to dream”.

He said that the present circumstances of Barbados and Barbadians are far removed from the ‘road blocks’ faced by ancestors.

“We are now at a point of transition to another stage of Barbados’ development. There are people in the country who can now better afford to look after themselves in a way that their parents could not, or their grandparents could not.”

He said that in the interest of the country, such Barbadians will have to be asked to carry a little more of the weight.

“We couldn’t ask them that in the early 1960s because none of us could afford to carry any weight,” Stuart added.