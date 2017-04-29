Technical glitch affects Vintage Reggae show

Technical difficulties brought last night’s Digicel Vintage Reggae and Dance to a standstill for nearly an hour.

Minutes into the performance of Jamaican artist Flourgan, shouts of “we can’t hear you, we can’t hear you” could be heard coming from patrons.

Flourgan had to leave the stage around 11:25 p.m. as technicians rushed to get the issue fixed.

It would be almost an hour before he was able to continue his act.

“We apologize for the break in transmission,” one of the MCs, Admiral International, told the seemingly patient crowd.

“It was due to a massive power failure that actually destroyed the mixer. Thank you for being patient people,” he said.

Prior to the technical problem, local deejays took to the stage from around 7 p.m. to warm up the crowd.

First to grace the stage, Shirley Stewart and The Escorts International had patrons rocking to music of the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Other performers on the night were Pluto Shervington, Eric Donaldson, Little John, Pinchers Marcia Griffith and Glen Washington.