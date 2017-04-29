Shooting in Nelson Street

At this hour police are investigating reports of a shooting in Nelson Street, The City.

All police could confirm so far is that the incident occurred. However, one eyewitness told Barbados TODAY that two people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of a ride by shooting.

The perpetrator apparently rode into the popular watering hole on a motor bike around 7:15 p.m. and began firing shots.

One of the victims, who was reportedly shot in the area of the left knee, left the scene in a private vehicle, while the other victim – the extent of whose injuries could not be immediately ascertained – was transported by ambulance to hospital, the eyewitness said.

Police spokesman Acting Inspector Stephen Griffith has promised to release details as soon as they come to hand.