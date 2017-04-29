Scores pay final respects at funeral for Eli Edwards

Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson headed a list of dignitaries who packed the Calvary Moravian Church on Roebuck Street, The City, today to bid adieu to one of their own, Eli Edwards, a former attorney-at-law in the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Also turning up to pay their last respects were Director of Public Prosecutions Charles Leacock and other members of the legal fraternity; Minister of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development and St Michael Central MP, Steve Blackett; Appeals Court Judge, Sandra Mason; High Court Judge, Jacqueline Cornelius, family members, friends and members of the Royal Barbados Police Force.

Edwards who began his career as a police officer later studied law before becoming a member of the magistracy and an attorney-at- law in the Attorney General’s Chambers.

During the two-hour funeral service one of Edwards’ two daughters, Liann, could be seen wiping her eyes as the tears streamed down her cheeks.

At the graveside she could be heard saying through tears: “This is not fair” as the workers at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens covered her father’s casket.

In paying tribute to their fallen colleague, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Donna Babb-Agard, QC, and Chief Legal Officer in the Energy Division, Barry Carrington, described Edwards as a gentleman.

“If anyone was privileged enough to get close to Eli one would have been smitten by his compassion, respectful charm and his infectious laugh. You would have wanted to steer the conversation towards any subject you thought he liked, just so you could spend more time with him,” Babb-Agard said.

In his tribute, Carrington said: “Eli always said what he meant, and meant what he said. His strong sense of justice and fair play were commendable and his quiet determination prevailed in a situation which finally saw his genuine concerns satisfactorily addressed.”

Meanwhile, in his sermon, Priest in charge of the church, the Reverend Dr Adrian Smith, recalled that Edwards was a committed member of the church who participated in Bible study on Wednesday nights on a regular basis.

Taking his sermon from Psalm 27 verses 1-6, where verse 1 says: The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life whom shall I be afraid? Smith told his large congregation that Edwards’ death had shattered their journey together.

Addressing the issue of fear, the cleric said: “We need to remain confident in life. It is about trusting God. Your God is here for you. We must be confident in God. Remain confident because of the security of our God. God is with us in good and bad times.”