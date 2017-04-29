Police probe unnatural death
Police are on the scene of an unnatural death in Balls Land, Christ Church.
Lawmen say that the body of a man was discovered this morning.
More information as it comes to hand.
No matter what happens,I have faith we will pull through as one people.Have faith Barbados,to the family of the deceased,stay strong and keep hope alive,may he rest in peace.Keep it together Barbados,we are going to be faced with many challenges, but we will make it, we may not always see eye to eye with one another. But we are one, we will make it, everyone keep the family of the deceased in their pray. R.I.P