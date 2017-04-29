Much at stake in chess battles

The opening round of the 2017 BOA Heroes Day Masters saw some intense battles among the players in this section yesterday. Non-titled players are seeking seven points out of a possible nine to qualify for an International Master norm.

International Master Kevin Denny, Barbados’ most decorated player and many times national champion, showed that he still has the blood of a champion running through his veins as he outplayed the top seed Raven Sturt of the USA. Sturt found himself in trouble early in the opening, but was able to defend stoutly until Denny crashed through in the ending.

Bulgarian Grandmaster Evgeny Ermenkov had to settle for a draw against Trinidad’s Ryan Harper after he failed to capitalize on a superior ending.

In the other matches in the masters section, Fide Master Orlando Husbands defeated International Master Delisle Warner in an all Barbadian clash. In the other all Barbadian clash Martyn Del Castilho defeated Terry Farley. Colombia’s Andres Medina scored an impressive victory against Kevin Cupid of Trinidad and Tobago.

In the candidates section, Dr Philip Corbin survived an early scare against Emar Edwards of UWI. Edwards maintained an advantage throughout but then missed some key moves and went astray in the endgame. Corbin, a very tactical player who doesn’t need a second chance, capitalized on the youngster’s errors and pressed home to victory. Also recording victories in the round were veterans Othniel Harewood and Allan Herbert, along with Bryan Prescod, Justin Parsons, Anthony Francis Worrell, Corie Elcock, Katrina Blackman, Asabi Layne and Julissa Figueroa representing Guatemala.

Round 2

Top seed Raven Sturt, one of the players vying for the seven points to get an International Master norm, which would be his third and final norm thus earning the IM title bounced back in round 2 to conquer his opponent Fide Master Martyn Del Castilho. Meanwhile, Kevin Denny, the player in the English-speaking Caribbean to become an International Master continued his fine form as he emerged victorious against Fide Master Kevin Cupid of Trinidad. International Master Terry Farley got on the score boards as he handed fellow Barbadian Delisle Warner his second defeat of this tournament.

Orlando Husbands continues to impress and in this round he defeated the experienced Trinidadian Ryan Harper. Grand Master Ermenkov had to settle for a hard fought draw against the talented Colombian Andres Medina.

In the candidates, veteran Dr Philip Corbin showed the depth of his preparation in a fine win against Julissa Figueroa. No.2 seed Bryan Prescod was held to a draw by Corie Elcock. Justin Parsons continues to improve and had a fine win against the veteran Othniel Harewood . Women’s candidate Master Katrina Blackman collected her second point in as many games by defeating Allan Herbert. Also recording victories were Anthony Francis Worrell, Emar Edwards, Donna Murray, Cody Sargeant, Azariah Johnson and Azari Gittens. (RW)