History on the line as Windies chase series-leveller

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Embattled West Indies will place several decades of history on the line when they go in search of a series-levelling victory in the second Test of the three-match series against Pakistan here Sunday.

They have never lost a Test series to the visitors on home soil since the two sides first met in the Caribbean in 1958 and have also never been beaten by Pakistan at historic Kensington Oval in six previous clashes there.

But even with the weight of history looming large over the game, captain Jason Holder said his side needed to remain focused on execution over the next five days.

“We’ve got to put that aside. The only way we can keep those stats good is if we tick our boxes. There’s no point looking at the results, we need to tick our process boxes,” Holder told reporters on the eve of the match.

“There’s a process in terms of winning cricket games. We’ve got to put runs on the board, we’ve got to get 20 wickets. I think once we do these things – hold our chances in the field – we stand a very good chance of winning the game here.

“We need to get runs in both first and second innings and we need to take 20 wickets. In order to win a cricket game you have to take 20 wickets and for us to take 20 wickets we have to set the game up with the bat as well, to give ourselves the best chance to take 20 wickets. If we don’t do these things then we’ll be on the losing end.”

West Indies will be also under pressure to produce a result, not only to keep their proud record intact but to keep the series alive, following their seven-wicket defeat in the opening Test at Sabina Park five days ago.