Brace keeps Husbands in touch with leaders

Multiple-time Woodbine champion Patrick Husbands rode a double on Friday’s nine-race card to keep pace with the leaders in the early stages of the new meet at the prestigious Toronto oval.

The Barbadian scored in race six with 6-1 bet West L.A. Girl before returning to win race eight with 4-1 chance Bear’s Profit. He has six wins, three off leader and defending champion Eurico Rosa da Silva with nine, and two behind the second placed Rafael Hernandez.

Gary Boulanger lies third with seven wins.

Husbands opened his account over seven furlongs when West L.A Girl recovered from hitting the gate at the start to beat the three-year-old and upward fillies and mares by a length.

The four-year-old chestnut filly raced near the rear of the field as Pure Purity laid down the early fractions but Husbands rallied in the stretch, grabbed the lead passing the eighth pole and was the best at the wire.

His second triumph came in a 5-1/2 furlong sprint when he spurred six-year-old gelding Bear’s Profit to a narrow win over the three-year-old and upwards.

Outsider Chief Chato set the pace with Smart Spree chasing and Husbands settling Bear’s Profit at the back of the field again.

Once in the stretch, Husbands set the gelding down for the drive and he got up in the dying yards to win by a neck.