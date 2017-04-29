Body of deceased man washes ashore

The body of 69-year-old Edwin Atherley, who reportedly drowned off the Ermie Bourne Highway, St Joseph yesterday, has washed ashore along the east coast not far from where he went missing.

The Lodge Road, Christ Church resident was with friends at the Opposition Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) annual Heroes Day excursion when he reportedly went for a dip in the sea but never returned.

This afternoon, just after 4 p.m., his granddaughter Kelly-Ann Drayton-Archer identified his body. She later told Barbados TODAY that though very saddened by Atherley’s passing, she was relieved that his body had been found. She also thanked the four young men who reportedly made the discovery around 3 p.m. today and alerted police.

Earlier today BLP General Secretary Dr Jerome Walcott extended “heartfelt condolences” on behalf of the party to Atherley’s loved ones, family and friends.

“The sudden loss of any life is tragic and is something one can never be prepared for. Because of this, when such incidents occur it deeply affects those left behind. This is why as a party we grieve with those who were close to Mr Atherley,” Dr Walcott added in a statement issued in response to the untimely death of the party supporter.