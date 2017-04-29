BLP saddened by Atherley’s death

The Barbados Labour Party has expressed sadness at the news of the drowning of Edwin Atherley in the sea off the Ermie Bourne Highway, St Joseph yesterday.

Atherley, 69, lived at Lodge Road, Christ Church. He was with friends at the BLP’s annual Heroes Day excursion when he reportedly went for a dip in the sea but never returned.

“The party extends our heartfelt condolences at his passing to his loved ones, family and friends,” General Secretary Dr Jerome Walcott said in a statement.

“The sudden loss of any life is tragic and is something one can never be prepared for. Because of this, when such incidents occur it deeply affects those left behind. This is why as a party we grieve with those who were close to Mr Atherley,” Dr Walcott added.