Wrong route

Taxi driver admits to assaulting estranged wife

A taxi driver who admitted to assaulting his estranged wife was granted $500 bail pending sentencing, when he appeared before Magistrate Elwood Watts recently.

James Peter Knight, 37, of 1st Avenue, Johnson Land, Green Hill, St Michael pleaded guilty in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court to assaulting Rene Knight on April 9, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

He had previously been remanded to HMP Dodds by the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court after making his first court appearance.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Rudolph Burnett told Magistrate Watts the two had been married for seven years but were separated for four and a half years because of Mr Knight’s verbal aggression.

On the mentioned date, Mrs Knight was in bed when her cellular phone rang. She realized it was her spouse and did not answer. He then sent her a message and she ignored that as well.

Soon after, she heard something hitting her bedroom window. She got up, went to the kitchen door and opened it, looked into the yard and realized it was her estranged husband.

Mr Knight approached Mrs Knight and told her that he missed and loved her, but she asked him to leave. He refused, instead pulling at her clothing. She pushed him away, but he managed to grab her around the waist, and when she turned her body in an effort to get away from him, he slapped her on the left side of her face. When she was bent over after the slap, he held her hair and kicked her in the face.

Mrs Knight was eventually able to escape and her husband ran to a car and drove away. The matter was reported to the police and the accused was subsequently arrested and admitted to committing the offence.

After speaking with the magistrate, Knight secured bail with one surety.

He returns to court on May 3 for sentencing.