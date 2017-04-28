Wales triumph over Brittons Hill
by Anmar Goodridge-Boyce
Neighborhood Care Pharmacy Weymouth Wales kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme as goals from Romario Harewood and Stefan Cumberbatch secured a hard fought 2-0 victory against Mackeson Brittons Hill United FC last night at the Wildey, St Michael Astroturf.
Before kick-off both teams were well aware that a win was an important result. Brittons Hill knew that three points would put some daylight between themselves and the danger zone and Wales who were without Hadan Holligan due to suspension were looking to return to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Belfield Soccer Club a week ago.
With that in mind Wales wasted no time in getting down to business and it only took seven minutes before the night’s opening goal came through good work on the left hand side from Riverre Williams who managed to get the ball into the box which was extremely difficult for the Brittons Hill defence to clear and Harewood was on hand with a right footed finish to make the score 1-0.
Wales dominated the first half from here on and 12 minutes later Brittons Hill custodian Rashad Ince was once again picking the ball out of his own net when Harewood delivered a perfectly taken corner kick much to the delight of Cumberbatch who lost his marker and glanced a header past Ince to double his side’s advantage going into half-time.
After controlling the entire first half the Wales fans would have expected a similar performance from their team in the second 45 but that wasn’t the case as Brittons Hill looked a much more organized unit, stringing together nice passes in the middle of the park and looking stronger at the back with Omar Archer and Stefan Batson keeping Wales’ strikers under control.
Brittons Hill also looked promising on the attacking end with the introduction of Curtis Odle and teenager Dante Greenidge out wide. The game really turned and momentum was on their side but in the end they weren’t able to capitalize on their opportunities and Weymouth Wales held on for the victory.
The last game of the night featured a relegated battle between Belfield Soccer Club and Home Investment Waterford Compton who were both desperate to pick up a vital three points which would keep their hopes of premier league survival alive.
As expected it was a game filled with goals with both defences struggling this season. With only six minutes on the clock Belfield were awarded a penalty kick by referee Troy Thorpe and Alvin Chapman made no mistake from the spot giving the boys from Black Rock the 1-0 lead.
Belfield’s lead didn’t last long and with 12 minutes played there were already two goals in this one as quick ball movement from Waterford Compton ended with Rohan Hewitt getting the equalizer and making the score 1-1.
The match would remain in the balance right up until the 21st minute and Compton would take the lead for the first time on the night compliments Kishmar Wade. However Compton lost control of the game for a short period of time and Jamario Worrell found his way past the Compton defence and got off a low left-footed strike which went straight through the keeper making the score 2-2.
Just on the brink of half-time, Compton would restore their lead through an excellent pass from Shakiyl Cox on the left hand side into the path of Zinio Harris who was in acres of space and he drilled a low shot past the keeper to make the score 3-2 and that score line remained the same for the remainder of the night.