UWI announces George Alleyne prize for students of medicine

University of the West Indies medical students now have a new high goal to aspire to with the introduction of The George Alleyne Prize for the Most Outstanding Student in Medicine.

Principal of the Cave Hill Campus Eudine Barriteau last night announced the establishment of the prize which is to be awarded annually to an outstanding student on each campus.

“This new annual award echoes the 60-year-old University Gold Medal for the best clinical student in medicine which Sir George earned in 1957,” Barriteau said before a distinguished gathering at the Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination, including the outgoing Chancellor in whose honour the prize has been announced.

“More importantly the new award honours the legacy of one of our finest physicians and establishes continuity with future generations of doctors,” she added, while lauding Sir George for his contribution to the UWI.

“I experience a profound sense of appreciation and gratitude that Barbados, the Caribbean and our University of the West Indies can produce scholars and international public servants of the character and calibre of Sir George. Sir George co-authored seven books and 186 publications. The public lectures, awards and accolades are innumerable,” Barriteau said.

“From his first award in 1957 of the University Gold Medal for the best clinical student in medicine, to the 2008, Inter American Heart Foundation Science of Peace Award, and the 18 regional and international awards which these two bracket, Sir George demonstrates for those who are yet to come, what is indeed possible,” she added.