Testing time

Over 3,000 students to write 11-plus exam

A total of 3,330 students are down to write this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) — commonly referred to as either the Common Entrance Examination or the 11-plus — on Tuesday, May 2.

The figure comprises 1,680 males and 1,650 females, who are registered to sit the examination at 22 secondary schools across the island, according to the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Also included are 11 early sitters — four males and seven females — who were granted permission to write the BSSEE at ten years of age after 13 such requests were made.

This year, 99 Class 3 students and 15 Class 4 students also made requests to defer writing the BSSEE until 2018. However, of the 15 Class 4s, only seven — five males and two females — were granted permission out of a total of 17 students who were granted exemptions.

Additionally, the ministry said in a statement issued by the Barbados Government Information Service today that there were 57 special requests made by parents on behalf of their children, mainly for extra time to write the exam and for enlarged prints of the test.

The BSSEE is also due to be taken by 130 non-nationals who have satisfied the immigration requirements.

As a result of the May 2 exam, the ministry has advised that there will be no classes for students who attend secondary schools, as these facilities will be used as examination centres.