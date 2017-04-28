Selectors keep faith with Sabina 13 for pivotal Oval clash

West Indies selectors have retained faith in the same 13-man squad for the second Test against Pakistan starting here Sunday, despite their drubbing in the opening match in Kingston.

The Caribbean side under-performed with the bat to plunge to a seven-wicket defeat, 20 minutes after lunch on last Monday’s final day at Sabina Park.

West Indies entered the contest with a greenhorn batting line-up which included Vishal Singh and Shimron Hetmyer on debut but selectors have opted against changes and will enter the critical game at Kensington Oval with the same squad.

Vishal and Hetmyer failed in both innings along with Shai Hope and usually dependable opener Kraigg Brathwaite but rookies Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich both managed half-centuries.

Another defeat for West Indies in the upcoming match will hand Pakistan their first-ever Test series win in the Caribbean.

West Indies arrived here late Wednesday and trained on Thursday and Friday, as head coach Stuart Law brushed up on final preparations for the game.

The hosts won their last Test at the venue two years ago when they defeated England by five wickets inside three days.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Vishal Singh, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins. (CMC)