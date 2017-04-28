Pleasure cruise ends in tragedy for visitor

A pleasure cruise for one American visitor and her family today ended in total disaster, as 43-year-old Julie Golden collapsed and died while walking with her husband along Hincks Street, The City.

Barbados TODAY understands that Golden had a history of heart troubles.

Still her death came as a complete shock today and brought to an abrupt end the “adventure of a lifetime” for the Oklahoma resident, who was travelling with her husband. The couple has a 16-year-old daughter.

Her death also threw a pall over the latest stop over by the Adventure of the Seas, which arrived here this morning from St Lucia on a one day visit. Golden was said to be walking with her husband when she simply collapsed and drew her last breath, also taking shoppers and workers in the City by surprise.

The visitor was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:30 this morning.

A post mortem is to be done on her body to determine the cause of death.