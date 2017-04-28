Opposition legislator rejects US money laundering report

An opposition legislator has joined the Government in slamming a recent U.S. State Department report which characterized Barbados as a major domicile for money laundering.

Former Attorney General and opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Member of Parliament for St Joseph Dale Marshall said the report was a “total mischaracterisation” of the island.

“I couldn’t agree that Barbados is in anyway a major money laundering domicile, I think that would be a total mischaracterisation of what we do. I have to say that I have not seen anywhere in the report, which is over 200 pages long, any reference that would support that,” Marshall told Barbados TODAY.

He also expressed concern about the impact which the report could have on the financial services sector, which he argues is a disservice to the due diligence work put in by both the BLP and Democratic Labour Party administrations over the years to safeguard the country’s reputation.

“Any time that a foreign state or an international regulatory agency speaks negatively about a jurisdiction it is bound to have some impact. Barbados is 75 per cent a services economy and a significant chunk of those services are related to the financial services sector,” Marshall said.

“International businesses are under pressure if they operate in a domicile that is not deemed well–regulated and therefore it has been the thrust of the Barbados Government under both administrations to try to ensure that Barbados has a regulatory framework which would allow international agencies and multi-national organizations to feel comfortable in the area in which they are operating,” he added, noting that Barbados has met the criteria in all but one area of the compliance table included in the document.

Mashall said the Government should continue developing new non-conviction-based asset forfeiture laws to increase the efficacy of asset recovery procedures.

The International Narcotics Control Strategy Report on Money Laundering and Financial Crimes Volume II, which listed over 80 countries and territories, did not say how the U.S. State Department had determined the countries that appeared on the list, which did not include the United States.

However, the report said an anti-money laundering deficiency here was that the criminal law limited Government’s ability to seize assets acquired through criminal activity, without first obtaining a conviction.

In an earlier response, Attorney General Adriel Braithwaite said while the report cited a number of “generic methods” of money laundering that may be found in any country, the island’s best intelligence did not support the view that they were at proportions which would have a significant impact on the local economy, or cause the faintest ripple in the international financial sector.