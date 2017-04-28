No surety, no bail for Miller

A 34-year-old man will spend the next four days on remand after he was unable to secure a suitable surety to post bail on his behalf.

Davion Levere Ricardo Miller, of Browne’s Gap, Sergeant’s Village, Christ Church is charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and cultivation of $238,000 worth of cannabis.

Miller was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which allegedly occurred Wednesday.

There was no objection to bail from police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock when Miller appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court Thursday afternoon.

However, Rock asked the court to attach conditions to Miller’s bail, such as reporting to a police station twice a week with valid identification and surrendering his passport to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

However, his surety did not have the necessary documents to prove that she could support the bail sum.

As such, Miller, who was represented by attorney-at-law Marlon Gordon, was remanded to HMP Dodds until May 2.