No freedom for three accused

Three men charged with separate offences will remain on remand at HMP Dodds after making unsuccessful bail applications in the Bridgetown Magistrates’ Court this week.

When 28-year-old Simeon Levi Graham of Beckwith Street, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant recently, he asked if he could “get a little bail”.

“I get a job in the prison, the pig pen, and they said in order for me to work, I have to get a little bail. And I started the drug rehab programme,” Graham said in making his case for release.

The unemployed man has been on remand since last month charged with assaulting Ramon McClean with intent to rob him on March 29.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

“Application denied, Mr Graham,” was the response of the magistrate to Graham’s request. He was further remanded to prison until May 24.

Those very same words were uttered to 67-year-old Winston Errol Bovell of 144 Lodge Hill Terrace, St Michael who is charged with buggering a minor.

He allegedly committed the offence sometime between November 1, 2016 and January 28, 2017 but he was not required to plea to the charge.

“This is not a capital offence, not treason, I am not a flight risk. I have been on remand for the past three months and I am asking for bail,” Bovell told the magistrate.

However, like Graham, he was given a May 24 date to return to court.

In the third matter, despite changing his pleas on two of three criminal charges Junior Anderson Grafton Yarde, 48, of no fixed place of abode, will stay at the St Philip penal institution for a further 28 days.

Yarde pleaded guilty to stealing three costumes worth $450, an umbrella worth $200, a pair of sunglasses worth $50 and $20 in cash belonging to Mario Boyce sometime between July 26 and 27, 2016.

He also confessed to loitering at the residence of Severine Ward with intent to commit theft on August 25, 2016.

However, he maintained that he was innocent on the charge of damaging a motorcar belonging to Roxanne Foster sometime between March 6 and 7, 2016.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant kept the reputed thief on remand until May 24 when the facts of the matters will be revealed to the court, followed by Yarde’s sentencing.