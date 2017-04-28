Mia’s warning to party faithful

Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Leader Mia Mottley is warning party faithful against equating large turnout at events to certain victory at the polls.

Addressing a massive crowd at the BLP’s Hero’s Day picnic at the Ermie Bourne Highway, St Andrew, this afternoon, Mottley admonished members not to entertain the notion that the thousands in attendance meant that they could rest on their laurels.

More than 10,000 people attended the picnic, according to BLP estimates.

“We shall remain always focused and ready. Let me warn you of one thing. A young man said to me when I got here today, ‘Mia boy this is a win, this a win.’ I told him ‘my brother the only win we have here today is the wind in our sail’ and we thank God for that but we will not have a win until the electoral officer on the night of elections says it is a win.”

“I ask you therefore that on no such time be deluded by the numbers, do not be deluded by good feelings. These things are important to give you courage to move to tomorrow but it is not the final victory,” Mottley said.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for St George South Dwight Sutherland told Barbados TODAY that today’s crowd was the largest he had ever seen for the annual event during six years of elective politics.

“This is the biggest turnout I have seen in my six years as a candidate. By 11 a.m., we had already passed 10,000 persons and more persons were still coming. This indeed is a hallmark within our party and we will continue to do this because we as a party continue to show our dedication and commitment to what our forefathers would have done for this country,” Sutherland said.

He pointed out that not all of the people who showed up were card-carrying members of the party and therefore it augers well for the momentum of the BLP’s message ahead of the election, which is constitutionally within the next year.