Lil Rick safe after accident

Popular entertainer Lil Rick is assuring fans that contrary to reports circulating on social media, he is, for the most part, unharmed after the jeep he was driving collided with a minibus at Two Mile Hill this morning.

Barbados TODAY understands that no one was seriously injured, and even though an ambulance was present at the scene of the accident, no one opted to be treated at the hospital.

“I understand people might be probably saying that I mash up but I am good, thank the Lord for that. I realize that one or two ladies [on the minibus] were crying for injuries on their leg but I am glad is not anything more serious. It is not that serious as people put it over to be, it was just a small accident,” the entertainer, whose real name is Ricky Reid, told Barbados TODAY.

Reports circulating on social media had stated that the reigning Party Monarch was seriously injured, however, when Barbados TODAY arrived on the scene on the accident, he was in high spirits, going over details with insurance agents.

“You don’t feel good about an accident, seeing vehicles mashup and seeing people sad and that. It is nothing to feel good about. It is always after an accident you would say ‘if you could have done this or do that to avoid it’ but that is life,” he noted.