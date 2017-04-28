Jamaican woman fatally stabbed
A Jamaican woman is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing incident in The City in the wee hours of this morning.
Police said the incident occurred at Bay Street, St Michael, around 2:30 a.m.
Investigations are currently underway but police have not released the name of the deceased or the alleged killer.
More information as it comes to hand.
Barbados needs cleaning up pronto
so sad . i hope she rest in peace..another human being has lost their life to violence , this thing will never stop
Lord in Your Mercy hear our prayers ,,,
Let me read the comments today… last time i commented on an article involve n a Jamacian… is was put out to dry!
Whoring got more sellers than buyers now,lolol well them will know
Silly issues escalates to serious matters…. Why do ppl make it their business to scandal ppl name, tell lies in them, spread extra rumours about them and still try to befriend you at the same time! We need to check ourselves and adopt positive changes…. We have become an awful species!
Cant we settle argruments without violence a weak man resort to violence a strong person knows how to walk away
I do it especially when argrument over foolishness learn if not the truth broaden you back and walk away
Lord, mercy, lolol dont try and clean up wanna act