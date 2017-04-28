Jamaican woman fatally stabbed

Added by Barbados Today on April 28, 2017.
Saved under Crime, Local News
Pin It

A Jamaican woman is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing incident in The City in the wee hours of this morning.

Police said the incident occurred at Bay Street, St Michael, around 2:30 a.m.

Investigations are currently underway but police have not released the name of the deceased or the alleged killer.

More information as it comes to hand.

9 Responses to Jamaican woman fatally stabbed

  1. Kay Critchlow
    Kay Critchlow April 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Barbados needs cleaning up pronto

    Reply
  2. Eleanor Harewood
    Eleanor Harewood April 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

    so sad . i hope she rest in peace..another human being has lost their life to violence , this thing will never stop

    Reply
  3. Cynthia Bee
    Cynthia Bee April 28, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Lord in Your Mercy hear our prayers ,,,

    Reply
  4. Kim Gaskin
    Kim Gaskin April 28, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Let me read the comments today… last time i commented on an article involve n a Jamacian… is was put out to dry!

    Reply
  5. Ras Unjay
    Ras Unjay April 28, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Whoring got more sellers than buyers now,lolol well them will know

    Reply
  6. Sharon Taylor
    Sharon Taylor April 28, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Silly issues escalates to serious matters…. Why do ppl make it their business to scandal ppl name, tell lies in them, spread extra rumours about them and still try to befriend you at the same time! We need to check ourselves and adopt positive changes…. We have become an awful species!

    Reply
  7. Pullhead Davis
    Pullhead Davis April 28, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Cant we settle argruments without violence a weak man resort to violence a strong person knows how to walk away

    Reply
    • Pullhead Davis
      Pullhead Davis April 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

      I do it especially when argrument over foolishness learn if not the truth broaden you back and walk away

      Reply
  8. Ras Unjay
    Ras Unjay April 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Lord, mercy, lolol dont try and clean up wanna act

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *