Jamaican lawyers on U.S. radar in lotto scamming

President of the Jamaica Bar Association Jacqueline Cummings has reacted with surprise at the news that attorneys are on the radar of the United States government for their alleged involvement in lottery scamming.

Public Affairs Officer at the United States Embassy Joshua Polacheck revealed in a radio interview yesterday that extradition warrants are now being prepared for two to three Jamaican lawyers who have been facilitating lottery scamming schemes.

Polacheck did not go into details but indicated that the warrants for their extradition will be prepared in the coming months to years.

He also said the implicated attorneys were not being retained by lottery scammers in cases where the clients were seeking a lawyer to defend them on a criminal matter.

The disclosure by U.S. official came as a surprise to the bar association president.

She acknowledged that the association has not had any formal discussions about how attorneys should interact with clients who are facing lottery scam-related charges and does not see the need for it.

On Wednesday, eight Jamaicans, including a police constable, were extradited to the U.S. on lottery scam-related charges. (Jamaica Gleaner)