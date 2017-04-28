It’s an Apparition Friday

Friday’s Heroes Day will close the ninth day of the first racing season for 2017. The Right Excellent Sir Grantley Adams Handicap will be the feature race on the day’s programme which has attracted a small field of four animals going 1570 meters. The six-year-old mare Apparition looks like the one to beat coming off a classy win on April 1st when she defeated a decent field including ForsakenOne and the inform Stolen going the sprint trip of 1100 meters in the Main Guard Handicap.

Apparition has been given 111 pounds by the Turf Club handicappers, 13 pounds less than when she won the Main Guard Handicap and could run away the winner once again. Antonio Perch will pilot the bay mare. Her main challenge could come from the Gay Smith-owned horse number three Princess Tiana who is coming off a fourth place finish in the Tanglewood Stakes And Trophy on Gold Cup Day and will do her running at the end.

Princess Tiana’s stablemate Arrow Head who had finished fifth in the Sandy Lane Spa Sprint on Sandy Lane Gold Cup Day, then to return and finish fifth to Apparition in the Main Guard Handicap will look to retain his form of 2016 when he last won on December 10. The Son of Storm Arrow‘s best effort for 2017 came on February 11 when finishing third to arch rival Apparition in the Grandstand Posse Players Handicap and he will be looking to turn the tables this time around. Arrow Head will take 110 pounds dropping from 118 when he ran third in the Grandstand Posse Players Handicap and could be a main danger. Eight-time champion jockey Anderson Trotman will be aboard and will be looking to add yet another victory to the 501 Barbados wins he has under his belt as he needs to get to 510 wins to pass the great Venice Richards who retired in 1999 with 509 wins at the Garrison.

Horse number six Inwon rounds off the four-horse field. Horse number three Galaxy and horse number five Refire have been withdrawn. The Right Excellent Sir Grantley Adams Handicap (Race 6) will run off at 4.35 p.m.

Race Four, the Right Excellent Bussa Handicap going the sprint trip of 1100 meters will get underway at 3.30 p.m. and looks like a race not to be missed. Five horses in the nine-horse field have won their last outings with two animals placing second, a newcomer and just one who had ran unplaced in her last effort sets up a sprint of titans. Horse number one Stolen has been in superb form this year having four starts with two wins, one third-place and just one unplaced. This will be the horse to beat. Stolen’s last victory came last race day Easter Monday producing a late turn of speed to catch favourite Refire who had been unbeaten for the year. The Chestnut filly by the inform stallion Zwick, will take 125 pounds and have hot jockey Rickey Walcott in the saddle.

The Roger Parravicino-trained exciting grey filly, three-year-old Celestial Storm, will be one of the two animals in the race going after a hat-trick of wins. The imported stallion Stormy Atlantic is coming off a win in the David Hoppa Memorial Handicap on March 18. This will be her first test against older company as race fans await to see what she is really made of. Jalon Samuel will be in the saddle and the classy filly will take 125 pounds. Celestial Storm has drawn gate 2.

Locally bred four-year-old filly Pay As You Go will be the second animal going after a hat-trick of wins. Her Journey of wins began on Sandy Lane Gold Cup Day in the Green Monkey Trophy when she took 125 pounds with jockey Reshawn Latchman, then returned on March 18 in the Antonia Corbin Memorial Handicap taking 121 pounds defeating Trojan by a nose. On Friday Pay As You Go will drop to 112 pounds and will have new partner Antonio Perch in the saddle.

Horse number five Poetry In Motion who also is coming off Gold Cup Day form defeating the inform Apparition in the Country Club Trophy Handicap will be looking for back to back wins. The Victor Cheeseman-trained four-year-old filly will be ridden by 2016 champion jockey Rasheed Hughes.

Completing the five horses to win their last starts is the Trinidad bred creole Sea Gold. The William Clarke-trained gelding showed an impressive turn of speed with jockey Jarrelle Beckes who will be back aboard on Friday. Just My Girl, newcomer Ceroc , Forsaken One and Kings Meadow round off the nine-horse field.

Post time for race one is 2 p.m.