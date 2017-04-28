Former BCC Registrar dies
A former Registrar of the Barbados Community College (BCC), Sydney Arthur, has died after a prolonged illness.
He was a “firm and knowledgeable individual”, acting Principal Dr Cheryl Weekes said in confirming Arthur’s death.
“As a college, we are really saddened to hear of his passing and we extended our condolences to the family in this time of bereavement,” Dr Weekes said.
The veteran educator retired in 2015 and had more than 25 years in the teaching service at BCC, working in the Division of Health Sciences as a tutor where he would have taught a number of nurses who are now in the island’s health care institutions. He also worked in the General and Continuing Education Division before being appointed as Registrar.
RIP Sir. You were my Registrar at BCC and then taught me management at Cave Hill. A wonderful and knowledgeable individual. You will be missed.
RIP my dear friend and rise in glory. Condolences to his family.
Condolences to the family and friends
Condolences to his family and friends he was a wonderful person.
To sir with love rest in peace
My condolences sir
May he rest in Peace
Was my Into to Mgmt tutor at CaveHill. RIP.