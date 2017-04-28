Former BCC Registrar dies

A former Registrar of the Barbados Community College (BCC), Sydney Arthur, has died after a prolonged illness.

He was a “firm and knowledgeable individual”, acting Principal Dr Cheryl Weekes said in confirming Arthur’s death.

“As a college, we are really saddened to hear of his passing and we extended our condolences to the family in this time of bereavement,” Dr Weekes said.

The veteran educator retired in 2015 and had more than 25 years in the teaching service at BCC, working in the Division of Health Sciences as a tutor where he would have taught a number of nurses who are now in the island’s health care institutions. He also worked in the General and Continuing Education Division before being appointed as Registrar.