Former BCC Registrar dies

Added by Kobie Broomes on April 28, 2017.
A former Registrar of the Barbados Community College (BCC), Sydney Arthur, has died after a prolonged illness.

He was a “firm and knowledgeable individual”, acting Principal Dr Cheryl Weekes said in confirming Arthur’s death.

“As a college, we are really saddened to hear of his passing and we extended our condolences to the family in this time of bereavement,” Dr Weekes said.

The veteran educator retired in 2015 and had more than 25 years in the teaching service at BCC, working in the Division of Health Sciences as a tutor where he would have taught a number of nurses who are now in the island’s health care institutions. He also worked in the General and Continuing Education Division before being appointed as Registrar.

8 Responses to Former BCC Registrar dies

  1. Rosanna Lewis
    Rosanna Lewis April 28, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    RIP Sir. You were my Registrar at BCC and then taught me management at Cave Hill. A wonderful and knowledgeable individual. You will be missed.

  2. Taylor Dane
    Taylor Dane April 28, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    RIP my dear friend and rise in glory. Condolences to his family.

  3. Mazie Taylor
    Mazie Taylor April 28, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Condolences to the family and friends

  4. Nat Asha
    Nat Asha April 28, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Condolences to his family and friends he was a wonderful person.

  5. Shermane Welch
    Shermane Welch April 28, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    To sir with love rest in peace

  6. Nickk Moore
    Nickk Moore April 28, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    My condolences sir

  7. Cynthia Bee
    Cynthia Bee April 28, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    May he rest in Peace

  8. Kevin April 28, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Was my Into to Mgmt tutor at CaveHill. RIP.

