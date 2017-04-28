Bail with conditions for Harewood

An unemployed man was released on $8,000 bail Thursday after making his first appearance in a Bridgetown court on a theft charge.

Leonard Emmanuel Harewood, 23, of Block 1D, Ivy Housing Area, St Michael is accused of robbing Josiah Shepherd of a cellular phone worth $1,500 and two phone cases worth $100.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock did not object to bail being granted to the accused, but urged the court to apply some conditions to his release.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant agreed, and ordered Harewood to report to the Worthing Police Station every Tuesday and Friday before noon with valid identification.

Harewood, who secured his bail with one surety, returns to court on May 2.