Woman banned from supermarket

A 31-year-old unemployed woman was today ordered by a magistrate to stay away from all branches of Savings Plus Supermarket.

Kesha Melissa Fiona Marshall, of Dunscombe, St Thomas went before District ‘A’ Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, accused of committing two offences while at the establishment yesterday.

It is alleged that Marshall did not leave the premises when directed to do so by Selvin Lovell, a person authorized by the owner.

She pleaded guilty to that offence but denied a charge that she assaulted Lovell, occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The facts of the first offence where not read by the police prosecutor as the two charges are linked.

With no objections from Sergeant Cameron Gibbons, Marshall was granted $3,000 bail, which she secured with one surety.

She returns to court on July 4.