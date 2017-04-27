UPDATE – Four treated for minor injuries

Four individuals were treated for minor injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a car overturned outside of Almond Beach Resort in Heywoods, St Peter last night.

Police say the vehicle was owned and driven by 73-year-old Olivia Brathwaite of Prior Park, St James. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck a wall and overturned.

There were three other people in the car at the time of the incident. They were all taken to the QEH where they were treated and discharged.