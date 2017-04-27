UPDATE – Four treated for minor injuries

Added by Barbados Today on April 27, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Four individuals were treated for minor injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a car overturned outside of Almond Beach Resort in Heywoods, St Peter last night.

The scene of the accident last night.

Police say the vehicle was owned and driven by 73-year-old Olivia Brathwaite of Prior Park, St James. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck a wall and overturned.

There were three other people in the car at the time of the incident.  They were all taken to the QEH where they were treated and discharged.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *